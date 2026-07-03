Strs Ohio Purchases 23,388 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,831 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $97,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.81.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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