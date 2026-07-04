Strs Ohio Purchases 26,920 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,466 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strs Ohio's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $294,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,028.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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