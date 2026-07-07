Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in SEA were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEA

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 540,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,480,600. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $15,473,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 895,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,398,071.84. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,670,217 shares of company stock valued at $148,017,516. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 412,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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