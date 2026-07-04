Strs Ohio Sells 11,126 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Strs Ohio lowered its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,774 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,561,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $169,019,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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