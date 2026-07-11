Strs Ohio Sells 14,803 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in MongoDB were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $342.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.54, a PEG ratio of 1,308.71 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.47 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 983,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,005,365.56. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 139,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,247,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 target price on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $400.41.

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MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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