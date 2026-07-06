Strs Ohio Sells 192,615 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 192,615 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,342 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.2% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the first quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CCI opened at $76.46 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.62%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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