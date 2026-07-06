Strs Ohio Sells 6,001 Shares of Crane $CR

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Crane worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 289,020.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,448,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,509,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $76,171,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,864 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $147,519,000 after buying an additional 368,816 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4,412.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,836 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 235,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Crane Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CR opened at $217.81 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average is $190.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $159.58 and a 12-month high of $226.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Crane

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,630.60. The trade was a 68.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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