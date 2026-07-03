Strs Ohio Sells 9,988 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Strs Ohio cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,089 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $117,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,706 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $770,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.02 and a 200-day moving average of $518.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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