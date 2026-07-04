Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,951 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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