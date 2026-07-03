Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,480 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,287 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $107,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,408 shares of the company's stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Citigroup by 612.7% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 16,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1%

Citigroup stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.48 and a 1-year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength.

Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release.

Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term.

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares.

Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Citi’s reduced bitcoin and ether targets may dampen sentiment toward its research calls in the digital-assets space, potentially creating a modest headwind for investor perception.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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