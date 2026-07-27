Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Shares Bought by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,403 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Structure Therapeutics worth $71,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Siren L.L.C. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,328,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,043,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,720 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,811,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of -1.50. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPCR

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Structure Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Structure Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Structure Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here