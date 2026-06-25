Stryker Corporation $SYK Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Stryker were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $313.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.32. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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