Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 632.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $312.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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