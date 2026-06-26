Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,081 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $316.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.98. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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