Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,579 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $304.64 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $313.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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