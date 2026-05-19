Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,059 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Stryker were worth $65,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,383 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $312.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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