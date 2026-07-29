Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Stryker worth $175,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after buying an additional 311,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Stock Up 2.9%

SYK opened at $346.59 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $403.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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