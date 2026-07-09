Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 40,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $254,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $327.17 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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