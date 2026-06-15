Stryker Corporation $SYK Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,606 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 79,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Stryker were worth $61,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 42,005 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

Stryker stock opened at $312.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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