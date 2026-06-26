Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Position Decreased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Stryker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SYK opened at $316.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.98. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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