Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,978 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,739,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $411.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $571.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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