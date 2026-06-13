Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 38,349 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 912.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,553 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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