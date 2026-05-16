Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $239.83 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,321 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $239,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181,970 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $120,112,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 58,813 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Atlantic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 169,231 shares of company stock worth $108,239,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $614.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $622.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

More Meta Platforms News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $850.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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