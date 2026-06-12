Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,329 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Cisco Expands AI Agentic Security Portfolio: What's Ahead in 2026?

Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Cisco AI Security Push And Quantum Plans Test Investor Expectations

The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. The AI buildout is still intact — what to buy this week

Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Negative Sentiment: EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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