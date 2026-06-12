Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Stirlingshire Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals.

TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging.

TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging. Neutral Sentiment: Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC.

Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market.

Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also pushing for tighter semiconductor trade rules involving Chinese firms, adding another regulatory risk for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $419.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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