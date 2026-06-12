Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,780 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,628,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $267.11.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $297.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here