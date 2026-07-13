Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 134,699 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 134,699 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.57% of CubeSmart worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The business had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. CubeSmart's payout ratio is 149.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.18.

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CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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