Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Analog Devices worth $551,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $439.79.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7%

ADI opened at $385.40 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $41,139,054 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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