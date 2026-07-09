Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Equinix worth $533,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after buying an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after acquiring an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,798,000 after acquiring an additional 252,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $1,015.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,067.75 and a 200-day moving average of $965.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.62 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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