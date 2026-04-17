Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,092 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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