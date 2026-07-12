Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Dollar General worth $58,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,625,822,000 after acquiring an additional 412,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,830,000 after buying an additional 1,208,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $118.91. 2,226,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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