Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $63,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in LPL Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 116.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 187,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,537,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $447.00 to $374.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $322.45 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.51 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $675,196.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,838.15. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,581 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $506,710.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,852,931. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,990 shares of company stock worth $2,201,837. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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