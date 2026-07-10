Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 69,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $138,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $914,924,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,971,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $937,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Sempra Energy by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,826,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,273,460,000 after buying an additional 1,824,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $94.56 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sempra Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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