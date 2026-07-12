Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,286 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Bloom Energy worth $70,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $12.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,800,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4,896.60 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $351.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Benzinga

Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Positive Sentiment: Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Yahoo Finance

Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. 24/7 Wall St.

The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Business Wire

Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Yahoo Finance

Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. 24/7 Wall St.

Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy has now retreated sharply from its recent high, with traders questioning whether the stock’s valuation can be justified ahead of earnings. Invezz

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $242.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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