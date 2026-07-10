Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $186.12 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275,887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 234,579 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ventas worth $186,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Ventas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.7%

Ventas stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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