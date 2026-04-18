Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $19.71 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,461 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.89% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,193.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

Further Reading

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