Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $214.78 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422,813 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 34,648 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $214,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.32.

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Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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