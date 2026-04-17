Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $24.94 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company's stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,149 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.39.

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Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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