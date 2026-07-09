Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $266.59 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,712 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 54,635 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Emerson Electric worth $266,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,647,602,000 after buying an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,628,638,000 after buying an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,438,699,000 after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,040,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.32.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE EMR opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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