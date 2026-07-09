Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $274.38 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 40,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $274,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $498.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $533.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $454.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $557.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total transaction of $469,222.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,810,239.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.99, for a total transaction of $787,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,793,071.79. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,874 shares of company stock worth $8,707,966 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Crinetics deal could broaden Vertex’s growth profile, giving it immediate revenue from PALSONIFY and adding Atumelnant, a Phase 3 asset in congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Vertex to Acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

The Crinetics deal could broaden Vertex’s growth profile, giving it immediate revenue from PALSONIFY and adding Atumelnant, a Phase 3 asset in congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame the acquisition as a strategic fit that strengthens Vertex’s rare-disease pipeline and supports longer-term revenue diversification. Vertex’s Crinetics Deal Balances Growth with Integration Risk

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame the acquisition as a strategic fit that strengthens Vertex’s rare-disease pipeline and supports longer-term revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Several broker notes remain constructive on VRTX, including Citi and other firms reiterating bullish views after the deal announcement. Citi Remains a Buy on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Several broker notes remain constructive on VRTX, including Citi and other firms reiterating bullish views after the deal announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Vertex also disclosed a pre-planned insider stock sale, but the transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is unlikely to be read as a fundamental warning sign. SEC filing for Ourania Tatsis

Vertex also disclosed a pre-planned insider stock sale, but the transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is unlikely to be read as a fundamental warning sign. Negative Sentiment: Some investors appear cautious about the size of the cash deal, integration execution, and whether Vertex is paying a full price, which may be putting pressure on the shares. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Investor Alert

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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