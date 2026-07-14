Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $27.67 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Super Micro Computer worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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