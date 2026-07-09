Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $283.35 Million Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,333 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 377,735 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Progressive worth $283,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 235.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $1,514,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,877,376.18. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $236.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $232.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.70. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $189.20 and a twelve month high of $254.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here