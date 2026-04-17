Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $30.32 Million Position in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,448 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Lennox International worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $20,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $563.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE LII opened at $478.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.91. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $434.06 and a one year high of $689.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). Lennox International had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,670,669.45. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total value of $54,001.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,190,722.05. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

Further Reading

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