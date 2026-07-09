Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $491.73 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,142,706 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 519,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Intel worth $491,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.69.

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Intel Stock Down 0.1%

Intel stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $554.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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