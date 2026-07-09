Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $798.21 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,287,579 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 489,140 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Cisco Systems worth $798,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $400,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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