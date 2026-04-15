Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $84.92 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 33,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of WEC Energy Group worth $84,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $71,111,000 after buying an additional 618,550 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $80,722,000 after buying an additional 592,028 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,362,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $349,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America set a $116.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Argus upgraded WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $582,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 276,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,237,730. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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