Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $87.88 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sysco worth $87,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $83.79. 2,635,928 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,134. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco's payout ratio is 60.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Melius Research cut Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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