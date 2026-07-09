Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,964 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 74,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Amgen worth $541,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 while keeping a hold rating, and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral view, signaling that analysts still see value in the name even after the recent run-up. Benzinga analyst update

Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 while keeping a hold rating, and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral view, signaling that analysts still see value in the name even after the recent run-up. Positive Sentiment: Biotech sentiment got a lift after Jim Cramer called the group “the hottest in the market,” citing a potentially stronger M&A environment that could benefit large-cap players like Amgen. Cramer biotech commentary

Biotech sentiment got a lift after Jim Cramer called the group “the hottest in the market,” citing a potentially stronger M&A environment that could benefit large-cap players like Amgen. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen’s dividend drew fresh attention, with an article arguing the payout still appears supported, but near-term headwinds could limit upside until operational concerns fade. Dividend safety article

Amgen’s dividend drew fresh attention, with an article arguing the payout still appears supported, but near-term headwinds could limit upside until operational concerns fade. Negative Sentiment: Amgen initiated voluntary nationwide recalls of certain Corlanor and Sensipar lots due to foreign substances and CGMP deviations, raising quality-control and compliance concerns for investors. Recall coverage

Amgen initiated voluntary nationwide recalls of certain Corlanor and Sensipar lots due to foreign substances and CGMP deviations, raising quality-control and compliance concerns for investors. Negative Sentiment: Repeated recall headlines are putting Amgen’s manufacturing standards and risk profile back in focus, which could pressure the stock despite earlier momentum. Valuation and recall story

Repeated recall headlines are putting Amgen’s manufacturing standards and risk profile back in focus, which could pressure the stock despite earlier momentum. Negative Sentiment: While Amgen won a preliminary injunction blocking Colorado’s proposed 70% price cap on Enbrel, that legal fight underscores ongoing pricing risk for one of its key drugs. Enbrel pricing article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $367.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $343.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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