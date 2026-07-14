Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,716 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Domino's Pizza worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239,405 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $309.85 on Tuesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.00 and a fifty-two week high of $496.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.72 and a 200-day moving average of $361.37.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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