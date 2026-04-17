Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $25.68 Million Investment in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 572,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of IonQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $44.61 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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